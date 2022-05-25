The federal deputy for the Labor Party, Gerardo Fernández Noroña, predicts that they will sweep the elections on June 5, that Morena and the coalition Together We Make History will win the governorships in the 6 states that are at stake. Noroña was in Los Mochis yesterday, apparently on a proselytizing tour that she is undertaking in Sinaloa. He arrived a little late due to landing problems on the plane in which he was coming from Guadalajara. In the morning he gave a press conference and in the afternoon he met with PT militants.

He acknowledges that he is a candidate for the presidential candidacy for the coalition of the Fourth Transformation and that there is no doubt that they will also win the presidency of the Republic in 2024, although he acknowledges that he, because he does not belong to Morena, “I am in a vochito, while the other applicants go for Ferraris”, but that he will submit to popular scrutiny and will be disciplined in case of losing, that the people do not support him. He also trusts that the electoral reform proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be approved, although with some changes. “I also believed that it was not going to happen, that they were going to reject it just like the electricity reform, but some coincidences are already being made with the PRI and the PAN.”

He accepts the reduction of deputies and senators, as well as the cut in resources to political parties, but he does not agree that there should be a second round of elections and he only accepts electronic voting if there is the possibility of it being audited. He also addressed the issue of the violence that plagues the country and believes that marijuana should be legalized; that the United States opposes, but it is the largest consumer of drugs, and financier: “we provide the dead and they provide the party,” he says. That the majority of murders and disappearances are committed by organized crime and supports the president’s security strategy. To pacify the country it is necessary to dismantle the narco and he suspects that the right is colluding in the wave of crimes. “They are so evil”, but he has no proof.

Potpourri. Yesterday morning, the president of the League of Agrarian Communities of Sinaloa, Miguel Ángel López Miranda, did not even want to think about the disappearance of the “league quota”, because it would generate a financial debacle for the organization. “Let’s better wait for it to happen,” he asked, but moments later “the chahuistle fell on him,” when it was revealed that Governor Rubén Rocha gave instructions so that as of June 1 that additional 12.5 percent in taxes.

TRIBUTE. Justice was served for Arnoldo Martínez Verdugo from Sinaloa: yesterday, Governor Rubén Rocha accompanied President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to deposit his remains in the Rotunda of Illustrious Persons.

JOURNALISTS. Finally, yesterday the State Congress approved the Law for the Protection of Journalists and Human Rights Defenders, and although the wave of murders has not been eliminated by decree, there is hope that it will help guarantee the security of the union.

“The narco has to be dismantled”, Gerardo Fernández, federal deputy