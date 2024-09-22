Mexico City.- Claudia Sheinbaum, the next president of Mexico, will present constitutional reforms to the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic and to the local Attorney General’s Office, to complement the reform of the Judicial Branch, as well as to transform the public defender’s office, assured Morena Senator Gerardo Fernández Noroña, president of the upper house.

“Some areas that were not touched in this (judicial) reform, (the reforms are) to complement. It is one of the concerns and occupations that our colleague President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo has. Talking with her, she mentioned that she would present these constitutional reform initiatives, in fact, they are being worked on,” he said at a press conference in Coahuila.

“There is a reform coming to the Attorney General’s Office, both the General and local ones,” he insisted, without giving further details. Noroña was confident that all the constitutional reforms that will be voted on in Congress will be approved, especially because in the Senate, he said, Morena and its allies from the PVEM and the PT have already obtained a qualified majority of 86 of the 128 legislators. The legislator added to the Morena bench the PAN member Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez, who with his vote a few days ago, endorsed the controversial judicial reform, despite his initial promise to reject it.

“We are 86. That’s right, 86. No, I’ll tell you (Yunes), of course. Our work cost us,” said Fernández Noroña.

Regarding the transformation he expects from the Public Defender’s Office, he assured that he hopes it will be strengthened and its name will be changed to “Ombudsman’s Office.” “That it will be a very powerful structure, because the majority of the people do not have money to hire lawyers,” he said. The president of the Senate reported that the minutes of the reform to the Law of Indigenous and Afro-Mexican Peoples, approved unanimously by the deputies, and the controversy over the National Guard are already in the chamber, since contrary to the promise of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that it would have a civilian command, he cedes control of that security body to the Army. Fernández Noroña, however, insisted that they have a qualified majority in the Senate and that they could even add more votes from the PAN, the PRI or Movimiento Ciudadano. “I hope that the session will not be as stormy as the one on the reform of the Judicial Branch, I think it will be less intense. We have a qualified majority, as has been seen. I think that we will even have a higher vote, in the case of the National Guard, senators from the PRI and the PAN, I think that some will vote with us,” he said.