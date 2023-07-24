During the tour that he did for sinaloaon Saturday and Sunday, andhe presidential candidate of the Labor Party, Gerardo Fernández Noroñarecognized that despite the efforts it has not been possible to pacify the country in its entiretyand proposes to take power: economic, political and military from drug cartels. For this it would be necessary analyze the legalization of drugssays.

norona was on Saturday in MazatlanYesterday in culiacan and in the afternoon I would arrive at The Mochis and during the conferences and tours he made He proclaimed himself the only representative of the left between the caps“He qualifies the others as social democrats or revolutionary nationalists, although he considers that with any of them he can continue the Fourth Transformation.

He envisions that there will be no break in the 4T at the conclusion of the internal election process at the beginning of September, so far Marcelo Ebrard He is the only one who has said that he could leave if he is not elected, and he does not give any chance of victory to xochitl galvezof the Broad Front, because a ruler is required: humane, honest and who defends national sovereignty.

“Is he town and not the money that is going to choose, I do not spend on billboards, the only thing I ask of those who support me is that they place a cardboard that says, norona it is the people”, explains the presidential candidate who, among his main merits, is credited with having faced in congress the former PAN secretary of public security, Genaro Garcia Lunawhen he enjoyed immense governmental power.

Potpourri. She grabbed us surprise the heavy rain last night, similar to the “tail” of a hurricane, which flooded most of the city’s streets, knocked down some trees, caused blackouts and completely disrupted the movement of cars and most social activities. municipal authorities civil protection and firefighters they immediately went out into the streets to help the population, to push cars that were stranded and to get people to their homes, thus avoiding the occurrence of older years. Apparently this was just a test of what will come with the generalization of the season of rainy and of hurricanes.

FUTURISM. The big unknown if the labor party he will again nominate Domingo as mayoral candidate, who obtained a copious vote in the last election but was ultimately defeated by Gerardo Vargas. From 2021 to the present there is a lot of difference, Ahome no longer governs Billy Chapmanthat I fully support the “Mingo” campaign and Gerardo’s people have gained a lot of ground in the minds of the electorate and also at the mere hour the brand of Morena weighs heavily, although it is likely that in 2024 they will not have the electoral machinery of the electoral machine on their side. PAS.

COPS. The municipal police are looking forward to Wednesday, when the Mayor Gerardo Vargashas announced that they will celebrate their day but what they most expect is to know the salary increase they would receive, which could be similar to last year in which they increased 10 percent.

