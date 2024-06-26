Mexico City.- Gerardo Fernández Noroña has all the respect and affection of the movement, assured Adán Augusto López after the PT demanded that Morena respect political agreements and be appointed coordinator of the bench in the Senate.

“Gerardo is our partner, he has always been our friend,” said López as he left the transition house of Claudia Sheinbaum, virtual president-elect.

“He has all our respect, our affection; he is a valuable companion and is one of the assets of the movement.”

The former Secretary of the Interior arrived at the Transition House around 4:15 p.m. and left at approximately 6:00 p.m.

Noroña assured through videos that, in his capacity as a “corcholata”, he had come in third place in the internal competition that Morena organized to elect its standard bearer to the Presidency of the Republic and that, by virtue of the agreements, he It would be up to the Morenoist senators to lead.

“It is incorrect that they say that the commitments are fulfilled and then they make tricks to not fulfill them. Who came in sixth place? (Ricardo) Monreal (he would have a plurality of deputies) and they are giving him the coordination of the deputies, which corresponded to him to third place,” he protested.

“They gave you a senate seat; oh, well, I’ll give it back to you. It’s not fair to cheat in the discussion, because Marcelo Ebrard, who was supposed to lead the Senate, didn’t accept it, because he was questioning the process.”