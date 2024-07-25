Mexico City.- While the judicial reform will be released in September, the electoral reform will be left “in the queue”, because even within Morena there are different points of view on it, said deputy Gerardo Fernández Noroña.

“I think that the electoral reform, if you ask me, will be last because it requires a great discussion with the opposition itself, the opposition has to rethink itself and the electoral reform is a good opportunity,” he said upon leaving the House of Transition.

“I would insist that we are not going to act like them, with arrogance, narrow-mindedness, trampling. We do not require their votes, it is not arrogant to say so, but we are clear that there is an opportunity. And I have no problem with the fact that all that needs to be done is to do so in favor of the people and in favor of strengthening democratic processes,” he added.

He said that if the electoral reform is not approved in December, it can be resolved in the second period, in January-April.

“The judicial reform will be released in September, that is, in August it will be processed in the Constitutional Affairs Committee, on September 2. The 1st is a formal ceremony, but on the 2nd, in the Chamber of Deputies, which is the Chamber of origin, and once it is approved, it goes to the Senate.”

He considered that the electoral reform will take longer because even within Morena there are different points of view on it.

“There are a large number of initiatives that do not pose any major problems, of the 18 presented and those that our virtual colleague president will additionally present… So I believe that we will be able to get a good number out between October and November,” he estimated.

Announces surprise with judicial reform

Regarding judicial reform, the deputy pointed out that there will be a pleasant surprise in the sense that the inclusion of the staggered election of ministers, judges and magistrates is being considered.

“We are evaluating what has been proposed in the forums,” he said.

“The positive surprise (is) the sense that there has been a permanent criticism, I believe unjustified, that we are not going to move it even a comma, and the truth is that, for example, the thing about the stages, I believe that that will end up being accepted, it continues to be valued, it continues to be discussed, but I believe that that will end up being accepted, the difficulties that a process of that nature implies are being seen, its complexity, the issue of the functioning of the Judicial Branch.

“So, it is an issue where progress is being made with a lot of openness so that it can be done in a staggered manner,” said Noroña.