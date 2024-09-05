TOEI Animation And Toydium they announced the horror title NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domaincoming to PC. The game will be released on Steam during 2025although no specific release date has been revealed yet. In this survival horror up to four players will have to co-operate online to try to escape from fearsome Yokai who will try to eliminate them.

NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain – Trailer

Source: TOEI Animation