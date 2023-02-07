Aksys Games announced the release date for the West of Norn9: Var Commonsotome visual novel developed by Director. The title will be available in the West starting from next March 30 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Those who buy the first copies of the game will receive as a bonus a set of 12 cards dedicated to the protagonists of the visual novel. At the moment it is possible to pre-order the title through theAksys Europe Online Store at the introductory price of €42.99.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to Norn9: Var Commons, reminding you that if you want to know more about the game you can find more details in our previous article. Good vision.

Source: Aksys Games