Announced for the West in July 2022, the otome visual novels Norn9: Last Era For Nintendo Switch will debut in Europe and North America from the next August 24th thanks to Aksys Games. As previously revealed, the game will also see the light in version limited editionwhich will also include a full-color artbook, a fabric poster, a set of 11 vinyl stickers, and an acrylic keychain.

Norn9: Last Era originally debuted in Japan in 2015 on PS Vitathen coming up Switches in 2018 and on mobile in May 2022.

Source: Aksys Games Street Gematsu