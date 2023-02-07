Aksys Games has announced that it will release a Limited Edition for Norn9: Last Eraarriving over the course of the summer on Nintendo Switch. In addition to a physical copy of the title, this edition will include a color artbook, a fabric poster, a set of 11 vinyl stickers and an acrylic keychain. Those who will buy the first copies of the game they will receive as a bonus a set of twelve cards dedicated to the protagonists.

At the moment we don’t know how it will be distributed limited editionwe just have to wait for more information about it.

Source: Aksys Games