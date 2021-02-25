In recent times, a very curious word has become increasingly relevant: normie. What is it normie, you ask? Well it is a derivative of normal in English, and is usually applied to an ordinary person, but in a degorative way.

That is to say, normal, but that also has the tendency to follow everything that is fashionable without going deep behind. They do not stand out for much, and there are those who think that they only follow ‘what the pack says’. Wave borregado, if we talk about Mexico.

What is normie? We explain it to you with all the details

To cite one example, a normie, for someone who is a geek, is that person who buys a Playstation 5 or Xbox series x just to play the forced delivery of FIFA of all the years, and nothing more.

Or only know of Daft punk because it appeared in TRON: Legacy. They know what makes ‘noise’, but not what is behind it, such as its legacy or significance. They saw I robot with Will Smith, not knowing that it is based on the work of Isaac asimov.

‘If you only like Dragon Ball, you are not an anime fan’: This was the last great debate in networks

Can’t blame a normie for being it. Not everyone has the time or the desire to know more than they like. Not at the level that a geek, or to an extreme degree, a nerd.

Warning signs to know if you are part of the normies

We do not want to exaggerate too much, since the signals about what is normie they are very clear. But the following is a compilation of those that are the most alarming, and immediately identify someone like that.

– You are a fan of Marvel Studios movies, but you never read a comic.

– You think The Big Bang Theory defines what a geek is.

– You think Steve Jobs and Apple are the best in computing and mobile.

– You only use the Internet for Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp.

– You think that The Legend of Zelda is an RPG and you dare to affirm it.

– You maintain that Stephen King is the ultimate in horror literature.

– You have Netflix and all you see is the House of Paper, Narcos or the ‘Luismi’ series.

– You still don’t understand why only Legolas appears in The Hobbit trilogy.

– According to you, it was the Pokémon anime first and you don’t know their games.

– The only thing you know about esports is what happens on TV Azteca and you change it immediately.

– You are more aware of the memes of the Perseverance mission to Mars than of this one.

– You only watch Game of Thrones, WandaVision or The Mandalorian for conversation.

– You stick with the Disney versions of fairy tales and don’t know the originals.

– You think Dragon Ball Z is the best anime, and you defend it tooth and nail.

– You don’t understand why there are so many complaints about the new Star Wars trilogy.

– The only thing you know about role playing is what you saw in Stranger Things and you still don’t understand it.

– Candy Crush is the only game you have spent more than two weeks on.

– You can’t go a day without watching a funny Tik Tok video.

– You still think that except for the voices, The Simpsons are still good or relevant.

It is not bad to be normie, but if you start to show off …

It must be emphasized that there is nothing wrong with being a normie. Not everyone has to be so immersed in culture pop or other topics, but still this term has become popular.

Someone may wonder if it is worth it to stop being a normie. That is something for everyone to decide.

But if there is a topic that really catches your attention, or you are passionate about, whatever it is, it would not hurt to immerse yourself a little in it.

Or that you do not stay alone with what everyone else sees, and expand your horizons. Who knows, maybe that will help you in the future in ways you never imagined.



