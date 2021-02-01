#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

In the middle of the evening at Pont-de-l’Arche (Normandy), part of the public lighting goes out, as in more and more French municipalities. But in this commune, the inhabitants have the power to modulate lighting. “If I have friends who want to leave around one in the morning I tell them ‘wait, I turn on the street’, the lighting comes back on. Technology is great!”, Explain Dominique Gasparet, retired.

Make savings

Olivier Bozzetto is the inventor of this system, this professional engineer is always on the lookout to apply existing technologies to everyday life. The ecological conscience of the municipality allowed his idea to mature: “the box is connected to the Internet network, from your smartphone you can indicate your position, the information arrives at the right cabinet and lights the zone where you are”, explains the engineer. A system that saves money while maintaining public service.