Every child has dreamed of being a professional soccer player, becoming one of the best on the planet and making his debut in the World Cup, the most prestigious event in this sport. And imagine that you achieve your dream and also become the youngest debutant in the history of the World Cups. This is the story of Norman Whiteside, the youngest debutant in World Cup history.
Norman Whiteside, a former Northern Ireland striker, holds the record for being the youngest debutant in the history of the World Cups, he did so at the age of 17 years and 41 days in the edition played in Spain in 1982 during the match between Northern Ireland and Yugoslavia . That afternoon in Zaragoza, at the La Romareda stadium, Norman Whiteside started as the starter and the game ended with a zero equal. But the highlight of the match was the debut of the young Norman, taking the record from Pelé himself.
Norman Whiteside is a record man, in 1981 he was the youngest player to wear the Manchester United jersey and also became the youngest footballer to appear and score in an FA Cup final. Although his career is marked due to injuries, 17 operations meant that at the age of 26 he had to retire.
The one that was cataloged as “The new George Best” until now remains the second youngest scorer in the history of Manchester United. At the age of 17 years, 4 months and 1 day, he scored against Everton on September 8, 1982.
Despite playing at the 82 World Cup in Spain at the age of 17 years and 41 days, Norman Whiteside was unable to score in that edition, losing Pelé’s record of being the youngest footballer to appear on the World Cup scoring list.
#Norman #Whiteside #youngest #rookie #World #Cup #history #years #days
Leave a Reply