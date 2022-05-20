Norman Reedus has seemingly confirmed a sequel to Death Stranding is in development.

In a new interview with LeoReedus – the actor behind lead role, Sam Porter Bridges – discussed Death Stranding and said simply: “We just started the second one.”

He followed up explaining how his role came about.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut: PC vs PS5 graphics breakdown.



“Guillermo Del Toro, who gave me my first movie, called me up and said, ‘Hey, there’s a guy named Hideo Kojima, he’s gonna call you, just say yes.’ And I go, ‘What do you mean just say yes?’ He goes, ‘Stop being an asshole, just say yes.’ Then I was in San Diego and Hideo came with a big group of people, he’s from Tokyo, and he showed me what he was working on on a game called Silent Hill.

“I was blown away by what he was showing me, and I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do this.’ It’s not Ms. Pacman, it’s so realistic, it’s so futuristic, it’s so complicated and beautiful, and I was completely blown away,” he said.

“It took me maybe two or three years to finish all the MoCap sessions and everything. It takes a lot of work. And then the game came out, and it just won all these awards, and it was a huge thing, so we just started part two of that.”

Death Stranding, originally released on PS4 in 2019, was a divisive game.

Its PlayStation 5 Director’s Cut released last year, followed by a PC version earlier this year.

Until now, a sequel was not known to be in the works.

Eurogamer has contacted Kojima Productions for confirmation.