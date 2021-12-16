To good Hideo Kojima He always likes to create a certain aura of mystery behind each of his new projects, and in the last few hours he has published a photo in which he can be seen discussing with the famous actor Norman Reedus, via a video call.

It obviously wouldn’t be Hideo if the whole thing wasn’t absolutely cryptic and almost completely devoid of concrete information. In fact, we still don’t have any confirmation of what some of the most famous figures of the fantastic might have said Death Stranding.

Certainly the most obvious answer is to think of a possible work on a project connected to the game of Sam Porter Bridges, but it is still too early to speculate and hypothesize that they have a concrete foundation.

However, the particular circumstance allows us to reflect and to imagine, why not, the reasons that may have led these people to meet (at a distance) and at the same time to discuss something. It would be nice for example to imagine an official sequel to Death Stranding, which would justify the meeting very well.

Still, something other than the announcement of somebody could also be conceivable additional content, which, however, does not seem too likely, given that one has already been released version redefined of the title for PlayStation 5, even if it is not completely to be ruled out.

Another chance could have instead the creation of a new IP, or the rebirth of a well-known intellectual property, with obviously the saga of silent Hill which is always first in the wishes of millions of fans.

However, it is probable that we are talking about a project referring to the mythical Death Stranding, a product that among other things impressed us in an exceptional way during our review phases. Furthermore, as already mentioned, this is not the first time that we have hypothesized the characteristics of a potential sequel.

