Dubai (Etihad)

Swedish Vincent Norman is close to qualifying for the final tournament of the DB World Tour, which is held under the slogan “Race to Dubai,” after winning the Horizon Irish Open title, with intense competition among world stars to reserve the exclusive 50 seats in the Tour Championship. DB World Golf, which will be held at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 16 to 19.

Norman’s victory in the tournament, which was held by the K Club in Ireland, came after he finished the competition with a score of 14 under par, after scoring 7 under par in the last round, which moved him from 21st place at the end of the third round to first place, which made him advance 35 steps, and break into… The “Top 10” list, after he ranked seventh in the ranking issued for the “Race to Dubai”, in partnership with Rolex, and with the support of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, and has 1,753 points.

As for German Horley Long, who came second with 13 strokes under par, he had the biggest lead in the “Race to Dubai” standings, after taking 113 steps at once, placing him in 37th place with 876 points.

Norman’s victory is the second consecutive title for Swedish players on the DB World Tour, after Ludwig was crowned the Swiss Open champion last week, but the special thing about Norman’s superiority is that he won the title in only his 14 appearances in the tour tournaments.

For his part, Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy settled for 16th place with 9 strokes under par, and occupies the top spot in the “Race to Dubai” standings with 4,958 points, and is close to retaining the title of season champion for the second year in a row.

Throughout the season, world stars compete in 43 tournaments, held in 25 different countries, for the 50 qualifying seats in the season’s final tournament, the DB World Tour Championship, which is held at Jumeirah Golf Estates annually.

The UAE topped the scene this season, after it also hosted the “Hero Cup” tournaments at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at the Yas Links Club, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic Championship at the Emirates Golf Club, and the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at the Al Hamra Golf Club.