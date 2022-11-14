The president of the Regional Confederation of Entrepreneurs of the Lorca Region (Ceclor), Juan Jódar, assured LA TRUTH on Monday that there is “complete normality” in the companies of the region at the beginning of the transport strike. In addition, he stated that “they are able to carry out their expeditions without any problem” and explained that the accesses to the industrial areas of Puerto Lumbreras, Águilas and Totana are clear and the companies are working.

This strike call “has not affected us to continue our daily activity and we hope that it will continue like this throughout the day and throughout the week,” Jódar wished.