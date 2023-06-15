People who live, above all, in the northern states of Mexico They know that, at this point in time with global warming, it is practically impossible not to have a air-conditioning in homes, especially during sweltering middays and hot nights. That is why, if you are thinking of buying an air conditioner, we will immediately tell you which of the models, the inverter and non-inverter, save more energy.

Yes, it is true, high temperatures increase the use of air conditioners in those warmer Mexican states, especially during the spring and summer months.

However, at the same time that the use of air conditioners in homes and offices is increasing, the received from electric light issued by the Federal electricity commission (CFE).

It is in this way that, in order to have a lower consumption when turning on the air conditioners, it is essential to know which presentation of these is more convenient, if the inverter or the non-inverter.

In this sense, we must begin by noting that Traditional air conditioners (non-inverter) only have two operating modes: on the one hand, on, and on the other, off.

This means that, when the compressor cycle is restarted in order to maintain the environment at a comfort temperature, starts and stops generate current peaks that cause electrical consumption to increase. And, what is more, in reality these non-inverter air units do not achieve a stable comfort climate, since there is a temperature differential that causes the actual climate for the equipment to turn on or off to vary an average of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. .

For their part, inverter-type air conditioners have high-tech electronic components that prevent the compressor from turning on and off as in non-imverter ones, but, on the contrary, this remains in constant operation, although the speed of the compressor will vary depending on the required temperature demand.

It is in this way that these refrigeration equipment have three different types of electrical consumption: the minimum, the nominal consumption and the maximum consumption. This translates into a lower cost in the electricity bill, by having a greater capacity to save the resource.

With everything, keep in mind that inverter-type air conditioners have a higher price and are more expensive to repair than non-inverter air conditionersThis is due to the additional electronic components that they have.