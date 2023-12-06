Railway traffic between Atocha and Recoletos has been completely restored early this Wednesday, once Adif has resolved the incident that affected this important section since Tuesday afternoon, when a train on line C10 of Cercanías Madrid coming from Villalba derailed when it was going to enter Atocha on track 5. Since the accident, the convoys circulated on a single track, which generated significant delays throughout the network by affecting half of the lines, those that cross the tunnel – C1, C2, C7, C8 and C10 -, in addition to altering the routes and frequencies of some medium and long distance trains to the south. This is the second incident of similar characteristics recorded in the same tunnel in just nine days.

Thus, Adif and Renfe technicians have removed the affected train “in safe conditions” and have repaired the damaged infrastructure. “About 60 Renfe and Adif workers have participated in these actions, in addition to the reinforcement of personnel from the information and customer service teams,” highlights the railway company in a note.

The reestablishment of circulation on the two tracks between Atocha and Recoletos allows the recovery of the usual service on the Cercanías lines that had been affected, as well as on medium and long distance trains to or from Alcázar de San Juan, Jaén, Almería or Extremadura, which also circulate along this section.

