With the pandemic in full swing, doctor appointments with your GP were suspended, however it has just been announced that they will recommence.

The Minister for Public Health for the Council, Jesús Aguirre, explained during a visit to Córdoba that people would be able to attend their doctor’s surgery starting the 2nd of March, thanks to a pronounced drop in the contagion figures.

He also said that the systems used during the height of the pandemic, such as medical consultancy via a telephone, are here to stay.

This return to a certain normalcy is thanks to the pressure on hospitals and medical center easing off, freeing up doctors’ time for attending to patients, face-to-face, but obviously with all the necessary precautionary measures in place.

(News: Andalucia)