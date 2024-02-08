A few hours ago the new challenge that those people who decide to climb Mount Everest, the highest mountain on the earth's surface, located in Asia, will face.

Mountaineers who intend to make expeditions there They must collect their feces and take them back to the base camp to be processedAs confirmed by the Nepalese authorities to the media, BBC.

Our mountains are starting to stink

“Our mountains are starting to stink,” said Mingma Sherpa, president of the Pasang Lhamu municipality, in charge of controlling the area and implementing this measure to BBC.

This rule was proposed after some people They will complain when they see excrement on the rocks, which has caused those who see it to get sick. “This is not acceptable and erodes our image,” he commented to the aforementioned media.

While it is true, those who climb the mountain for weeks must put their bodies in holes that they must dig themselves, as long as there is snow, if not, they must do it outdoors.

He estimates there are about three tons of human excrement between camp one, at the base of Everest, and camp four, towards the summit.

When defecating in the open, the low temperatures that occur in the mountains make the decomposition process more difficult. In this way, there have been cases in which people leave their feces there and others transport them to the camp, according to the BBC.

“Although there is no official figure, the non-governmental organization Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee (SPCC) estimates that there are about three tons of human excrement between camp one, at the base of Everest, and camp four, towards the summit,” according to the aforementioned medium.

According to the measures, visitors to Everest must purchase excrement bagswhich will be available at the base camp, where they will be “reviewed upon return,” Sherpa emphasized.

