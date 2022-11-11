The minister of the Supreme Court, Norma Piña, had her fate written on her identity card. Her mother’s water broke the day her father, a lawyer, was taking a law exam, and when he was born, they had little doubt what name his daughter would bear. Rule. The middle sister of three, the only one who studied Law, after all training as teachers at the Normal School and securing a livelihood when her father died very young. She managed to become a federal judge and then a magistrate, before being included in a list of women in 2015 to cover the gender quota that she has always burdened the highest court. Piña, 62, acknowledges that her time has come: “I want to be the first female president of the Supreme Court. And, if the ministers are consistent with the resolutions they have approved, they should vote for a woman, ”she says in an exclusive interview with EL PAÍS.

The minister seeks to relieve the current president, Arturo Zaldívar, whose term ends in December. And she proposes exposing the contest to public opinion for the first time in history, although the vote is internal among the 11 ministers. She is convinced that the institution must make the projects of the candidates transparent and that citizens know the proposals of those who present themselves.

Piña has a raspy and deep voice, a quality that would never stand out in a minister, but that has cost her the reputation of being tough. Her interventions in some votes have also added the qualification of strict by her colleagues, as if a judge or judge should not be from the moment she exercises. She is also one of the few who has built her career from the courts, as in one of Morelos in the worst times of the kidnappings that plagued the country. But Ella Piña is also sly, she gestures with open hands when she speaks and defends some of the issues that matter most to her, such as women’s reproductive rights, environmental rights and gender violence. Law students have stickers With those images, mommy of the Court, they call it. She laughs.

She gets very serious when she talks about the independence of the Judiciary, about how alone the judges are in the field in the face of pressure from drug traffickers or political powers, about the commitment to maintain an important counterweight. She resents public protagonism and defends the role of the Court as a serious and courageous body, the guardian of the Constitution. A mission that she assures goes beyond any clash or complacency with a president Andrés Manuel López Obrador. It is the last key that citizens have to assert their most sacred rights.

One of the most important projects of the minister, known as Laguna del Carpintero, in 2016, was key in opening the possibility for environmental associations and any citizen to denounce the violation of their rights to a healthy environment. The unanimous approval of the project against an amusement park without environmental authorization that was going to destroy hectares of mangroves, faced not only the Tampico City Council (in Tamaulipas), but also the giant Coca-Cola, established jurisprudence. The citizen demands against the construction of this government’s mega-project, the Mayan Train, could not have been carried out without this ruling. Since then it is not necessary to demonstrate damage to property or health, but to appeal to this fundamental right.

Piña has been especially blunt on other issues, such as abortion. In a discussion about the possible unconstitutionality of some articles of the Penal Code of Coahuila that criminalized the interruption of pregnancy in an absolute manner, the minister went further: “When it comes to rape, they allow abortion, on the other hand, when it is free, they do not they allow it. What am I going to? When she is a victim, they do not limit her, on the other hand, when she gives consent, they do not allow her to abort at any time. So, what the norm punishes is the sexual conduct of women, which in my opinion also makes it unconstitutional.”

Norma Lucía Piña Hernández on Madero Street in Mexico City. Nayeli Cruz

He cites Hannah Arendt when referring to the banality of evil, the merely bureaucratic function of some ministers from which he flees. In the cases that he has dealt with, he always seeks to go further and be as reliable as possible. He is aware that the Supreme Court, a body that in recent years has pushed more progressive measures than any other government, does not work for the majority and its decisions should not be popular, although its pronouncements often involve a political issue.

Ask. The office of Chief Justice may never have been as visible as it is now. Even Arturo Zaldívar has a Tik Tok account. And the pronouncements of the Court are more on the agenda than in previous governments. What was his motivation to apply for that position?

Response. I want to be the first female president of the Court. Not because I am interested in power or office, but because we are [habla de ella y de su equipo] idealists. I think a lot can be done for the Court, for the judges, the magistrates. And I believe that the guide of the federal Judiciary should be another. I do believe that it is a collegiate body and as president, you are the representative of that body. But you are not the organ. The decisions that are made must include all the members of that body. I also believe that there is a lot of work to be done in the Federal Judiciary Council to defend very brave, very strong judges and magistrates, who are under pressure every day and no one is there for them. Sometimes the issue is focused a lot on the Court and not so much is said about the judges whom the drug trafficker threatens or even kills. The role of the president is also to defend them.

P. Do you think that the role of the President of the Court has been distorted in the last term?

R. I believe that a large part of the citizenry believes in those judges and magistrates. And we must respect them, that the Council make that position clear. Regardless of whether there are corrupt people, they must of course be pursued with due process.

P. You have not been a comfortable minister for the Executive. Her sentences and pronouncements showed her open disagreement towards some key political issues. Do you think they will let you get there?

R. That will depend on my teammates. But yes, because I think they know me, I always say what I think and I’ve told them up front. I am not someone who can create strangeness or a false image of what I can be. I am not a surprise. In seven years I think they respect me the same way I respect them and they know that I stand by what I say. And if I’m wrong, I rectify, I’m not clinging. They know how I think, how I vote, my conviction. And I think that’s an advantage. They have the guarantee that I will remain the same.

P. Does the Court fear the Government?

R. No, fear, no. There are issues that can make them reflect because of the strong political impact. And they think about it more. But if you see the votes on different issues, there is no fear.

P. But do you recognize that there has been political pressure?

R. In general, in this period there has been more incidence in the decision-making of judges and magistrates, but it has not been the only one. What is a reality is that they influence those who allow themselves to be influenced.

P. How do you handle that pressure?

R. I have always been consistent with my decisions, that does not imply that I am in a fight with the Executive, far from it. It is that I think according to what the Constitution marks us, but if a desire for conflict. That is not up to us, we simply have to be consistent.

P. When the constitutionality of the consultation of the trial of the former presidents was debated in the Court, you stated: “My responsibility as a minister of the Supreme Court is not to give in to more pressures than those that come exclusively from the fulfillment of my mandate as a constitutional judge.” What pressures were you referring to?

R. Any pronouncement that the Court has implies a political issue. Whether we like it or not, we play a political role but against the majority and counterweights. For example, when Enrique Peña Nieto was there, although he did not transcend so much, there was an issue of whether the magistrates of the Federal Electoral Court could extend their mandate. Most decided yes. That if you see it in a society like the one we have right now, it would have been a super topic. At that time it went almost unnoticed. Now I think that the Court is seen a lot as a counterweight to the powers that be. It is the citizens who have been getting involved in these issues and have made the Court take on the role it should have. It is good that our decisions are controversial and subject to analysis. They were usually little questioned.

P. What worries you the most about the process, the most difficult thing you have to face?

R. Maybe the gender. Male ministers need to want to vote for a woman. But if they are consistent with the latest resolutions, it is what follows.

P. Do you think that being a woman is still an obstacle?

R. Yes, we are doing affirmative actions for judges, magistrates and counselors, only for women. We do that because there is no equality.

P. There are three other women on the Court, and although they have not made public their intention to run for office, why you?

R. I know the Judiciary inside and out. They don’t have to tell me. That has been my life. I love the institution beyond positions, it is a great institution. And I feel that the love of the Federal Judicial Power shirt has been lost a little. I think we have to do something vital, which is to make the work, the use of public resources, of the Court, but also of the Council, transparent. Greater transparency and accountability in procedures.

P. The Court’s pronouncements on some issues, such as abortion, environmental rights or recreational use of marijuana, have made it a more progressive body than many governments, which have pushed to take steps in that direction. How has this been possible? If the Constitution and the configuration of the ministers have not changed so much?

R. Everything is done via action. The Court does not give its opinion if a matter does not come to it. The fact is that the citizens themselves and the applicants, that is to say, the lawyers, are proposing progressive issues before the Court, and that is the reason why we ministers have the opportunity to pronounce ourselves on these issues. There is a conviction, it is true, but there could be 11 progressive ministers and one of those issues never arrives and it seems that it is a conservative body or that it does nothing. But I do believe that we are before a progressive Court.

P. Do you consider yourself an environmentalist and feminist minister?

R. I have always been against labels. My conception is broader, it is what I am convinced of what it should be. Be it feminism or environmentalism. It is a pleasure, because I have a great team that gives me the legal arguments, although the final decision is mine alone. And I know what it should be according to the Constitution and that’s how I face these cases like any other matter.

P. What issues do you think are the most urgent?

R. I am very concerned about issues related to violence against women, it is something that we have to continue reinforcing. Also those that have to do with freedom of expression and right of reply. Of course, everything that affects violence against journalists, migrant issues.

P. In a country with 90% impunity, where the vast majority of cases are not resolved, is it fair to hold judges accountable? what do you think is wrong?

R. It has a lot to do with how justice is done at ground level, local. And look at the investigation techniques, the public ministries, the prosecutors, they all need more training. We see this very clearly in cases of violence against women. A homicide of a woman must be investigated as a femicide and then, if this is not the case, it is discarded. But many times it happens the other way around. Yes, we still have a lot to do.

