Mexico City— The president of the Supreme Court opened consultations with the ministers and the Association of Magistrates and Judges to clarify whether she can order the suspension of the process of reforming the Judicial Branch.

Justice Norma Piña opened two proceedings after receiving requests from judges and magistrates for the Court to take action in defense of judicial independence.

The Minister believes that it is not legally clear whether she can act in the manner intended.

“(That) the suspension of the constitutional reform procedure be decreed as a precautionary measure, until such time as the Plenary of this Supreme Court of the Nation, rules on the merits,” was one of the requests made to Piña by the National Association of Circuit Magistrates and District Judges (JUFED).

The two files were referred as urgent matters to Minister Lenia Batres, the main defender of judicial reform in the Court, who must present projects to the Plenary for discussion, probably next week.

Consultations by the Court’s presidency are relatively frequent, and they seek to clarify certain cases in which there are doubts about the procedure to follow.

The JUFED is seeking Piña to suspend the reform process as a preliminary step for the Court to “establish a position in favor of respecting the independence of the PJF and maintaining its current composition, until such time as an objective diagnosis of the problems that cause corruption, insecurity and impunity in the country is carried out, so that, with a great national dialogue of all sectors involved and interested in the justice system, they participate in a serious and objective proposal for reform.”