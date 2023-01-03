Norma Palafox, without a doubt, is one of the most popular and charismatic soccer players in the entire Liga MX Femenil. The 24-year-old forward, originally from Huatabampo, Sonora, already has a new team after leaving the ranks of Atlas. The ex-participant of Exatlon United States would join Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2023 tournament.
According to information from the journalist Gerardo Fabián Reyes, from the W Radio network, the Mexican attacker would be the first reinforcement of the Celestial Machine for the tournament that is about to begin. Palafox, according to the Cruz Azul insider report, has been on trial with the La Noria team and is expected to sign with the capital team.
In November 2022, Norma Palafox said goodbye to the Rojinegras. Through a statement published on her personal social networks, the soccer player thanked her teammates and her fans for her support during her journey as an Atlas player, but she did not give any further clues about the her professional future.
During the 2022 Apertura, Palafox played 17 games with the Rojinegras, 16 as a starter, and scored a couple of goals. However, his squad was left out of the league despite their efforts. Cruz Azul would be the fourth team in the lead in the Women’s MX League, after serving in Chivas de Guadalajara, Pachuca and Atlas.
Neither of the two parties, neither the player nor the club, have yet made an official statement on this negotiation, but the signing is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.
#Norma #Palafox #team #Clausura #Liga #Femenil
Leave a Reply