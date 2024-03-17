The director Manuel Siles (from Extirpador de idolatrías and Vivir unharmed), taking as references science fiction series and films, films Khun's theorem, a universe in which the production and sale of human beings is legal and you can also choose how to die The first scenes were filmed with Norma Martínez, who will share the script with Magaly Solier.

“She is Khun, a woman who lives in the future. Her character imports human beings who are ordered to order and lives in a small town far from the nerve center of power. It is a legal business, it puts them in the mines or in other businesses, but it also has an illegal business, because occasionally it gives some of them a kind of aspirational gene so that they are not satisfied with their destiny,” Siles tells us from the United States, but he maintains that his protagonist is not an idealist seeking to change the system, on the contrary.

“Magaly is very happy, she has worked with me on things about her character's motivation,” she comments about the actress who reappeared as host of the Ayacucho program 'Perú native'. “Of course, with the accident she had last year there were a series of delays and postponements, but Magaly has taken on this project with great enthusiasm, with love, because she is a different character from what she has done before and that is motivator. She is a great actress, but it seems that the directors in Peru consider that she has a more limited record and do not offer her those roles, but definitely abroad they have been able to see that she has a broad record and that she is a complete actress.”

Filming. Martínez in a scene filmed in Peru. Photo: diffusion

Filming began in Lima with Norma Martínez, who now resides in Spain. “If we manage to film in the United States, she would come here just like Magaly. Norma is 'Mara', owner of a human production laboratory. Let's say that, in that world, she is the natural way to be born. Baldomero Cáceres has the business of natural death, because when you can no longer work in that world there is no social security, there is no family, so you go, you connect and they kill you in 20 seconds. But depending on your savings, you can hire software that makes you believe that you are living several more years and you can finally be what you would have wanted but your genetic map did not allow it.”

Siles has not applied for the SWOT awards and is in the United States working “whatever he can,” he points out, as most immigrants would do. “It is not a production that has a big budget, but I have filmed a good part of it and that is why I am here. I have contacted a man in Philadelphia who is going to work with me on art direction, he worked in the art department of 12 Monos. One of the locations I am going to see is the prison where he was filmed.”

This would be the third film in which he directed the actress considered the “most international” Peruvian by the Golden Globe. “Magaly is in perfect condition and also has a good disposition and will; I find the level of commitment she has moving. One makes great sacrifices and we cannot give them the conditions to which they are accustomed, but they are there without complaining, they know that it is a more guerrilla, more indie cinema. They are figures in our environment, they have every right to expect other conditions, they have earned it through talent. But there they are and it's moving. In the cinema you persevere or throw in the towel.”

