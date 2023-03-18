The student of the 518 Anexa a la Normal de Teotihuacán secondary school, who hit the victim on the head, would have tried to escape the country

It was last March 15, when Norma Lizbeth14 years old, student of the Secondary school 518 Annex to the Teotihuacán Normal Schoollost his life as a result of the blows he received during a fight with a schoolmate.

According to what has been indicated, it was a cranioencephalic contusion that caused the death of the adolescent, who a month after the events began to present dizziness, headache and blurred vision, to later lose her life.

Given this, the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), determined to dismiss the director of the campus, in addition to the authorities of the Mexico state they began the corresponding inquiries to find the aggressor.

It was this March 17, that the journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva, announced through his Twitter account, that magaly martinez and her daughter, the young woman who hit Norma Lizbeth, were detained at the US border.