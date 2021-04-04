Norma Duval celebrated her 65th birthday yesterday in the same week in which she was vaccinated against the coronavirus. The star is going through a great professional moment, with different projects underway, among which her participation in the television program Mask Singer stands out, where she has dared to sing for Lady Gaga.

However, the actress and presenter has become more relevant this week for her vaccination against Covid-19 at the Zendal hospital in the Madrid capital. Norma did not hesitate to transmit the moment through social networks and said: “You see that it is a magnificent thing to be vaccinated, because we need to vaccinate the entire population. I want to tell you that this hospital is wonderful because it is incredible how fast it is going and how well it is cared for and what a magnificent staff. Get vaccinated, friends », he encouraged to be immunized.

He also reported that he had suffered from dizziness and chills as side effects. But perhaps the main side effect that it has had has been the large amount of criticism it has received, with people who even accused it of skipping the vaccination queue, of being a plugged in or of being an electoral campaign. The artist has come to pass by publishing another video just a day before her birthday in which she clarifies that she has received an SMS with her appointment and calls those who accuse her of “misinformed”. “Sometimes the hatred that runs through the veins produces as much damage as this virus, which is deadly,” she assures and details that she has been called to give her the Astra Zéneca vaccine, which is recommended for people under 65 years of age.

Norma Duval affirms that she is not campaigning politically, although she reiterates her congratulations to all the Zendal hospital staff who, according to her, are doing a magnificent job, “regardless of whoever it may be,” she concludes.