Juan Carlos Rojas was Carla’s eldest son, the sadly deceased sister of the star Norma Duval. On August 15, the young man, who was 36 years old, died, leaving his aunt and the rest of his family devastated.

Juan Carlos had become a father just two months before his death, a fact that added even more drama to his premature goodbye. “He has decided to leave,” indicated sources close to the family. According to what transpired then, Juan Carlos never got over the death of his motherdied in 2010 of cancer.

Five months after this tragic event, Norma remembered him with a photo of him, and with a phrase from the French philosopher Pascal: “”The heart has reasons that reason does not understand.” To which she added: “Always in our hearts.”

The young man was born in Mexico, where his mother, Carla Duval, lived for professional reasons. There he met the father of his eldest son, a Mexican businessman. Juan Carlos was not linked to the artistic world.

Norma, a mother of three children, also has Juan Carlos’s sisters in her custody, the twins Andrea and Paula Paredes, her sister’s daughters with her last husband, Santiago Paredes. The young women are with her after the death of their parents and for both he always has words of praise.

“They are working and very supported by the family. They are my girls,” has said. Norma will spend Christmas between Madrid and Switzerland, where her husband, Matthias Kühn, is.