Norilsk Nickel spent about 12 billion rubles to eliminate the consequences of the accident at TPP-3 in Norilsk. This was announced on Wednesday, September 30, by the company.

“The company currently estimates the total cost of cleaning at about 12 billion rubles (about $ 150 million),” – leads TASS Message text.

On September 15, Norilsk Nickel presented a plan for reclamation of lands damaged after the fuel spill near Norilsk. As a result of reclamation, it is planned to restore the land to a state that meets the requirements of Russian legislation.

On the same day, Andrei Grachev, Vice President of PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, said that 400,000 sq. M. Were processed in the framework of the emergency response in Norilsk. m of the territory of the pollution zone.

The accident at TPP-3 in Norilsk occurred on May 29. About 20 thousand tons of fuel spilled due to the depressurization of the diesel storage tank, which occurred against the background of a sudden subsidence of the supports. Oil products got into two rivers – Ambarnaya and Daldykan. After that, a federal emergency was declared in the incident zone, and the liquidation of the accident began.

On the fact of the incident, several criminal cases were initiated at once, which were combined into one proceeding. In particular, we are talking about cases of violation of environmental protection rules during the performance of work (Art. 246 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), damage to land (part 1 of Art. 254 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) and water pollution (Art. 250 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

In early August, Norilsk Nickel presented to the Public Chamber of Russia a draft of a plan to eliminate an emergency with a fuel spill in Norilsk, developed jointly with a commission under the Ministry of Natural Resources. The document provides for work until 2025. At the same time, the metallurgical company announced its plans to challenge the amount of damage, while confirming its obligations to eliminate the consequences of the accident at its own expense.