It is an understatement to say that with its freezing temperatures and its pollution, Norilsk is not the dream destination for a trip. Yet this is where Caryl Férey has located his new novel, a thriller that begins with the discovery of the frozen body of a reindeer hunter in the anxiety-provoking atmosphere of a mining town.

Why were you interested in Siberia and Norilsk?

Caryl Ferey These are the hazards of life. Two editor friends from Paulsen offered to write a travelogue to Norilsk, which they presented to me as the rottenest and most polluted city in the world. As I had done a “Little Praise of Excess” at Gallimard, they took me at my own game. I inevitably wanted to go. The fact that it is a semi-closed industrial city, without foreigners, where even the Russians do not move freely because it is a former gulag, adds a whole background. The little travelogue I got from it wasn’t enough for me. I got attached to the people I met.

It is a vestige without a future that lives only on its past. The people are touching and warm.

There is no more rotten. It’s polluted, ugly and it’s cold. But, after a while, the ugly becomes beautiful. These large, steaming ships have a Soviet “Blade Runner” feel. Norilsk gives the impression of having remained in its own juice. Ultimately, this city is destined to disappear. It is a vestige without a future that lives only on its past. The people are touching and warm. They are survivors of the Gulag and the Soviet Empire. They had never seen a stranger. When they saw me tumbling down, tanned after a trip to Colombia, with my one-eyed friend completely crazy and his pirate face, we were adopted in fifteen seconds. And we never left the arms of the Russians.

How did you feel about the city and its inhabitants?

Caryl Ferey The city is under surveillance. People pay attention. They feel like they are in a kind of ice prison. In bars, with music, alcohol, noise, they talk. They are not at all fooled by Putin. They love their city because they have no choice. Even if you come from a rotten corner, it remains your corner. They are forced to be content with loving what they have in a love-hate relationship. They have a bit of the same feeling about Russia. They know very well that Putin and his clique do it backwards all the time. But it’s like getting punched is normal, that it’s not going to stop them from being men.

I’m more of an eco-feminist. Russia is ideal for setting foot in the dish.

Why do you address contemporary themes related to the environment, gender and sexuality issues and economic predation?

Caryl Ferey I’m more of an eco-feminist. Russia is ideal for setting foot in the dish. Putin’s vulgate is to say that the West is decadent. In his mind, who says decadent says queers because we don’t say homosexuals or gays in Russia. They are immediately stigmatized. Anything feminist is seen as weakness. And, unfortunately, Russians are made up of that too, including the people I have met. Here, the suspense rests almost more on the gay couple of Gleb and Nikita than on the murder of a Nenets. We wonder if they will be discovered. And then there is something else as well. With American political correctness, we speak of cultural, identity or gender appropriations. I am at open war against it. As an author, a white male, 50 years old moreover, I can put the key under the door. What right can I talk about Russians, Nenets, anything in fact? If we follow this logic, I wouldn’t have the right to write an LGBT book if I wasn’t. My only prospect would be to write about a 53-year-old guy, 1.67 meters tall, born in Montfort-sur-Meu, in Ille-et-Vilaine. It is a supreme insult to the writer. I await with a firm footing and with a volley of green wood the returns of this fringe of “cancel” culture.

Which character in your book do you identify with?

Caryl Ferey To a woman, Dasha. She is a costume designer and a dancer. It is the reverse of what it shows and overexposes itself, which is very frowned upon in Russia. In addition to being in love with a man whose homosexuality she does not know, she is LGBT without knowing it. She is a fan of Bowie, a bisexual singer who is to her a father, a brother – and whose death I have never recovered. She is a bit pathetic, a bit “brelienne” with her way of making mistakes all the time. Her naivety and her desire for emancipation make her different. She tries to assume it without claiming it. Being different is already taking risks. There is a form of polite desperation about her. She is overwhelmed by herself.

One of the characters is a survivor from Afghanistan. How does this war continue to permeate the Russian soul?

Caryl Ferey It is like Vietnam to the Americans, except that the Russians have not made any “Rambo” films for revenge. In the United States, guys would go to war in Vietnam, but older American soldiers didn’t start out by raping, torturing, and robbing newcomers to teach them how to be men. There is a Russian brutality that cannot be denied. When you’re the biggest and the strongest, and you’ve lost, you leave your veterans in a corner. As in addition, it is an old war, it is a trauma that everyone does not care about. I have eaten the books of Svetlana Alexievitch. These thousands of testimonies are blessed bread that I have used.

What does “Lëd” say about the rupture and the permanence between Soviet Russia and that of Putin?

Caryl Ferey The harshness of the climate is reminiscent of this screed of lead crushing people. They live a bit in slow motion. Internet is not working. The former prisoners of the gulags have not budged. Everything revolves around the mine. The inhabitants are obliged to be careful. They don’t like talking to journalists for fear that their words will be distorted or recognized. They are afraid of getting fired. Without the mine, you are nothing. It is almost impossible to find another job. If you don’t have a family in the rest of Russia – they call the mainland – you can’t leave. Before, the conglomerate was Soviet. Then he was sold off to Potanine, an oligarch who turned him into a multinational. But it’s still so Russian. That is, 10% of production disappears. This fits well with Putin and his clique where everyone helps themselves. The Soviets helped themselves a little. They had a limousine. There, those who replaced them own a whole city. It is organized, mafia, state theft. If the runoff doesn’t work here, over there, it works!

Will travel remain the matrix of your work?

Caryl Ferey I hope. First, many readers tell me that they are happy to have learned about the countries where I place my stories. And, on a personal level, I love discovering different societies. The contact I had with the Russians is unforgettable. I spoil myself by going elsewhere. If I did all my books in France with French issues, I would have the impression of being in a meadow, of staying in my comfort zone. Abroad, you look a little further, so you look better.

“Lëd”, by Caryl Férey. Les Arènes, coll. “Equinox”, 526 pages, 22.90 euros (17 euros in digital).