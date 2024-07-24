Unfortunately, it has become known that Noriko Ohara, who gave life to Nobita in the anime Doraemon for more than 20 years, passed away on June 12 at the age of 88Although the exact information has been kept under wraps, it has been mentioned that the actress died due to complications with failed treatment for an unspecified illness.

Ohara was born in Tokyo, Japan on October 2, 1935 as Noriko Tobe. From a young age she showed an interest in acting and the art of storytelling, beginning her career in a children’s theater company before venturing into dubbing foreign films and dramas. However, His most important role came in 1979, when he played Nobita in the anime Doraemona role that she kept until the beginning of 2000. This is what Heidi’s official account said about this loss.

“Noriko Ohara, Peter’s voice actress in ‘Heidi, the Girl from the Alps’, has passed away. I would like to express my deepest condolences on the news of his passing and would like to express my sincere gratitude for playing the role of Peter, the kind and trustworthy goat general. “Thank you for allowing me to meet Peter again! I remember what you kindly said to me during the filming of the commercial as if it were yesterday.”

Over the years, He also participated in animes such as Yatterman, Future Boy Conan and Heidi. Thanks to her hard work, she eventually won the Anime Grand Prix and Seiyuu Awards, establishing herself as one of the most important voice actresses in all of Japan. In related topics, here you can watch the trailer for the new anime of Ranma 1/2. Likewise, this is the trailer for the Terminator anime.

Rest in peace, Noriko Ohara.

Author’s Note:

It is unfortunate when a person is so important to a medium. However, his legacy is extensive, and many generations of Japanese grew up listening to his voice, so his loss was surely shocking in Japan.

Via: Crunchyroll