NordVPN it is one of the safest and most popular VPNs, with many subscribers around the world taking advantage of the service to get a safer network when browsing and beyond. Today we are here to give you some good news as servers have been inaugurated in Rome!

NordVPN: new physical servers open in Rome

NordVPN has just announced the opening of some new physical servers in Italy, especially in Rome. This is excellent news especially for all users who live in central or southern Italy as now they will finally be able to connect to a server closer than the one in Milan, resulting in much better performance.

Suffice it to say that given the distance, performance dropped so much that in some cases it was more convenient to connect to the Greek or Albanian ones! It is a pity, however, that not all services are accessible from abroad, such as those of Home Banking, for example. I mean, these new servers they could make quite a few users happy.

Below we leave you the official words for this update and we remind you that NordVPN currently offers very interesting promotions both on the annual and on the two-year plan, with discounts ranging between 56 and 63%.

“In the past – explained NordVPN’s Country Manager for Italy – Italian users residing in the center and south of the country could have noticed better performance by connecting to servers in Albania or Greece, closer than those in Milan. Now this problem no longer arises. We wanted to offer our users the highest speed possible while using an Italian IP. For this reason, NordVPN has decided to inaugurate its new physical servers in Rome”.