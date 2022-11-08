NordVPN always creates naked studies and researches to improve its service and it is thanks to this that we are able to learn more about the various websites. The latest research sees trackers as protagonists and we have already talked about it in another article about it. Well, this time let’s go more specific, carefully looking at how many trackers reside on a normal website that you could visit daily.

“The number of website trackers depends mainly on the data protection laws in a country. This is why in Central and Northern Europe, where the rules of the GDPR are applied, websites have fewer trackers. In the UK, the situation is much worse due to problems with the implementation of the GDPR. In fact, the UK has the largest number of trackers compared to other European countries. Ireland is also affected “ he claims Daniel Markuson, NordVPN’s digital privacy expert.

NordVPN: why are trackers dangerous for the Irish?

The study showed that most of the trackers found were owned by third parties; 30% belongs to Google, 11% to Facebook and 7% to Adobe. All data is collected for marketing purposes basically, and this research has been done on at least 26 countries with over 100 websites. As Daniel Markuson said, the UK has the worst situation, but Ireland is not joking and Irish people are currently well aware of using the internet.

A tracker can detect a user’s IP address and location, browsing history, clicks on a website, and other elements that can release all sorts of meaningful data. These trackers work the same in all countries, actually, and can do some good too. An example is a tracker that helps web page administratorslike a blog, can improve the user experience.

The danger arises when this information comes to create a user profile that is potentially salable to third parties for shady purposes. The Irish are most affected because the study found that a single website in Ireland it has 15.2 aggressive trackers. And that’s just for those simple, read-only sites; a streaming site, on the other hand, even has 25 of the same species and this raises the risks.

NordVPN also shows other countries

If in Ireland the data are those shown, you can well imagine the scenario that presents itself in the United Kingdom, being among the countries most at risk and with decidedly worrying data. Not only that, because there are those who beat the United Kingdom and let’s talk about Hong Kong whose website can have as many as 45.4 trackers able to gather the smallest information. TO Singaporefor example, we come to 33.5 and in United States there are only 23 trackers per website.

The country with the fewest trackers? As it turns out, Australia holds the top spot with just 11.4 trackers per website and seem far less harmful than the rest of the bunch. I know your question well: and how many trackers does Italy have per website visited? Well, according to the data in Italy we have a record of 15.9, below France and Spain which have 17.6 and 18.2 respectively. A figure that is neither too good nor too bad, which in any case raises the alarm.

To protect yourself from these trackers you might well think about following the guidelines written in our previous articles regarding NordVPN; these tips are valid whether you reside in a place whose trackers are at an all-time low, or during various travels around the world. This way you can have extra security, especially in all those countries where the risk of hitting some malicious tracker is higher than normal.