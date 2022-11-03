NordVPN: how data is collected, able to create profiles with various information, online? Not many people know that on various websites there are some trackers capable of detecting important data, including cookies and tracking pixels, which can make your privacy a real hell. NordVPN has moved a new study, in which it has shown that Italian websites have an average of at least 16 profiling trackers with which they can also monetize on the data of various users. Very important data that are usually captured through social media, shopping websites and those dedicated to health. These trackers are owned by third parties and not by the site operator; in fact, at least 30% of these trackers belonged to Google, while 11% to Facebook and 7% to Adobe.

“As a rule, trackers are embedded in website code and are difficult for a normal user to detect. Information collected by trackers may include a user’s IP address and location, browsing history, clicks on a website, which items users have viewed and for how long, as well as browser and device data. used “ he has declared Daniel Markuson, digital privacy expert at NordVPN.

NordVPN: Here’s how the search went

Well, the study in question has examined well over 100 websites, at least the most popular ones in 20 countries around the world, and compared every type of tracker identified. And all this thanks to other trackers, three different from each other, who went hunting to be able to search. So are there also useful trackers? Obviously yes, but you have to know how to distinguish them. In fact, many trackers can help their website administrator to make the user experience better to ensure higher quality.

And all this based on the information collected which does not, in any way possible, harm the user in question. But there is the other side of the coin, as the same trackers are used by cyber criminals to take important information and use it for your own purpose. An example is just when it happens a phishing attack in your inbox: email scams that, on a daily basis, seem more and more truthful.

There are many users who actually report strange facts such as receiving messages with the theme of the web page just visited. And this without any apparent logical sense; well, now the sense is there and obviously NordVPN warns users not to allow cybercriminals to have a long and healthy life as a scammer.

How to avoid tracking?

The advice, listed below, is given by Daniel Markuson and we invite you to read the full article in order to have a clearer view of the study carried out. You will find new information or further advice that you can put to work, so as to make yours decidedly safer and more controlled navigation. Remember to always check the various scams of the moment and avoid the voluntary release of data through emails inviting you to do so. Here are some other important tips: