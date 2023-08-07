There will be an extra pit stop for tourists on the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring.

It is the least surprising way to write off your car in one go: the Nordschleife of De Nürburgring. You can still – even in 2023 – buy a ticket and do a lap on one of the most dangerous circuits in the world.

Besides the fact that it is quite a challenge to keep your own car on the track, you also have to watch out for self-proclaimed test drivers who think they are Misha Charoudin, Stefan Roser or Tom Coronel.

Pit stop for tourists on Nordschleife

That is becoming more and more. There are so many candidates who like to do a round of the Ring that the track is starting to silt up a bit. Especially at the start/finish on the straight. To spare that part a bit, there will be a new pit stop at the Nordschleife.

Here you can refuel the car or get yourself a drink. It is also possible to relieve yourself, should the antiperistalsis do its job after a round. Or if the schnitzel from the day before comes out as a stroganoff. 100 cars can take a break at the same time at this location. There are two stewards at the location who must ensure that everything runs smoothly (har har).

And where is it then?

Then the location of the new pit stop on the Nordschleife. It comes before turn 13. That is what the Sabine Schmitz-Kurve is today. That is the first corner as you pass the original start-finish.

This month, the management of the Nurburgring conducting a pilot to see how it works and whether there is any enthusiasm for it at all. Then they will decide whether the pit stop will be kept for tourists.

Of course they don’t have to make a lot of adjustments. After all, it is the location of the old start-finish, so the infrastructure is already there.

