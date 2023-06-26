Red Bull Formula Nürburgring: Tsunoda is also there

It is enriched by another participant of great prestige theevent organized by Red Bull in conjunction with the 12 hours of the Nurburgringscheduled for 9 September on the legendary route of the Nordschleife. In recent days the official announcements had arrived that had confirmed the presence of Daniel Ricciardo – who will face the Green Inferno with a 2011 RB7 – and of Sebastian Vettel – on his ‘return’ to Red Bull after nearly a decade. The name of is now added to the pair Yuki Tsunoda.

The young Japanese, who is facing his third season in Formula 1 at the wheel of the AlphaTauri team this year, today certified his participation in the showrun organized in Germany by the Red Bull family. Tsunoda will get behind the wheel of Honda NSX GT3 Evo, as was announced today by the Faenza team itself. “I have never driven at the Nurburgring before so I am looking forward to the September event” said the person concerned.

.@yukitsunoda07 to drive around the Nordschleife in his Honda NSX GT3 Evo, this September! 🙌 @redbullmotors find out more about the Red Bull Formula Nürburgring on our website 👇 — AlphaTauri team (@AlphaTauriF1) June 26, 2023

On the track with the Honda NSX GT3 Evo

“I can’t wait to tackle that track with my Honda NSX GT3 Evo, an incredible car and one that has been capable of taking victories at the highest level of GT3 competition. The Nordschleife is a legendary circuit – added Tsunoda again – I just tried it in the Gran Turismo video game and I already liked it a lot“.

The event, renamed Red Bull Formula Nürburgring promises to give entertainment and fun to beyond 30 thousand fans. Tsunoda, who turns 23 in May, will also become the youngest driver to drive on the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife.