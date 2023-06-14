Justice reform, the tribute to Silvio in the CDM: the decisive acceleration

The minister Nordius decided to speed up the reform of the justice and already on Thursday he will present a single one to the Council of Ministers bill composed of eight articles. It will be a tribute to Silvio Berlusconi, who had been insisting on this change for some time. Nordio convinced the government of the urgency of this measure. interventions on will be included – reads the Messenger eavesdroppingprecautionary custody, guarantee information, crimes against the public administration, starting from abuse of office and from the trafficking of illicit influences. Nordio also remembered Berlusconi for his starring role in the justice debate he wanted”orient in a guaranteeist and liberal sense“.

Read also: Meloni-Marina “win-win” axis. Giorgia’s idea that suits both of them

Subscribe to the newsletter

