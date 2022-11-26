Towards the emptying of the abuse of office, the third pole is there

Carlo Nordio wants to decriminalize the abuse of office. And the third pole fits. Il Fatto Quotidiano writes about it today: “The most concrete hypothesis is to better circumscribe the boundaries of abuse of office. We will act on the so-called “fear of the signature” by removing the union on decisions on administrative measures from the criminal judge, leaving only the Tar to deal with it “.

According to what Il Fatto Quotidiano writes, “then the government will try to eliminate the abuse of advantage (the hypothesis is pursued that an act could cause an advantage to someone) while maintaining the one that damages someone else and at the same time canceling the ‘omission of official documents’. But, continues Il Fatto Quotidiano, “the government could also amend the Severino law, abolishing the suspension for mayors convicted in the first instance, and then intervene on the trafficking of influences, considered a “too smoky” crime.

All issues on which Italia Viva and Action seem to be in full line with the government. “We are on Minister Nordio’s side on the issue of abuse of office as long as the approach goes in the direction of a radical redefinition of the matter of the public administrator’s ‘formal’ responsibility. We will present our proposal to Parliament. Obviously we are ready to confront the government to arrive at a shared text”. This was declared by Enrico Costa, deputy secretary of Action and president of the Committee for Authorizations at the Chamber of Deputies.

“Unfortunately many politicians, when they sit in the City Council – when they are in opposition – use the statement in the Prosecutor’s Office instead of the question. In doing so, they hope that a public prosecutor will send a guarantee notice to the Mayor, whose resignation they are ready to demand. If it then happens that a first degree conviction for abuse of office arrives (the definitive ones are very rare) the suspension from office is triggered by the Severino law. Many therefore resigned, only to be acquitted on appeal or cassation. Final convictions are 1 for every 100 investigations opened. But many have already been acquitted in the first instance. It is a pity that many of them are now former mayors, because due to the mud they resigned or did not reappear, or lost the elections on the impetus of the investigation. We also need a rule that sanctions the authors of unfounded complaints, made only for political reasons, which proliferate today, because today a dubious formula is enough to avoid risking consequences “, concludes Costa.

