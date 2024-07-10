Abuse of office, Nordio: “It was an evanescent crime. 5 thousand administrators released per year from fear signature”

After the green light to the Nordio Bill that modifies the penal code, the criminal procedure code, the judicial system and the military code, the vote arrives in the Chamber.

The Minister of Justice intervened for defend the rule, in particular the abolition of abuse of office, the measure most contested by the opposition.

“It is a false premise to say that the abolition of abuse of office is a blow to the fight against corruption, those who say so know very well that abuse of office has nothing to do with corruption”he told Radio24 Nordio. “The crime of abuse of office – added the Minister of Justice – was so evanescent that it put administrators and mayors under investigation for the most varied issues and on 5 thousand and more processes initiated every year, which cost the paralysis of the Public Administration and the fear of signing”.

Prisons: Nordio: “Suicides? Solution unites security and humanity

“The problem of suicides in prison has unfortunately always existed, even in other countries. A solution should be found to reconcile the safety of citizens with the detention in prison of these people who are very often there because they have also committed serious crimes”.

Giachetti’s bill on a reduction in sentence for good behavior “doesn’t convince me because it’s still a linear measure, a sort of disguised amnesty and when it’s done it’s an acknowledgement of the State’s failure.” “And among other things,” he continued, “it’s immediately compensated in a negative sense by the fact that these people then start to commit crime again and after two months we’re back to square one.” “The real solution,” argued the Keeper of the Seals, “is alternative detention. For example, there are many drug-addicted prisoners who, more than criminals, are people who need to be treated in communities, and we’re working hard on this and we’re getting good results, even if no one talks about it. Of course, these are decades-old problems.”

Security bill, Nordio: “Prison for pregnant women? I agree with the law”

Nordio said he was in favor of prison for pregnant women. “It’s about combining the humanity of punishment, the presumption of innocence with the social alarm that is created by some crimes. A widespread alarm, because everyone sees the situation that often occurs in stations and also the fact that thefts and muggings are often committed by pregnant women who put into practice what I believe to be, on the part of the woman, a blasphemous exploitation of maternity”. Nordio explains about the rule contained in the bill being examined by the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Committees of the Chamber, regarding detained mothers, which essentially provides that the deferral of the prison sentence is no longer mandatory in the case of a pregnant woman or with children under 1 year of age. “In principle I agree with the rule – the Keeper of the Seals underlined – but we always keep in mind that it is the magistrate who decides from time to time which measure to adopt”.