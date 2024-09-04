AVS: “With grace Carlo Nordio throws the stone and starts the ‘Sangiuliano dump'”

“I am not qualified to give advice to anyone, as far as I’m concerned I don’t even have Facebook or Twitter, because they are often sources of misunderstandings and fake news. Certainly an invitation to caution when occupying positions of great responsibility. but it’s not a criticism at all, let’s see how it goes”. The Minister of Justice, Charles Nordioguest of “Start” on SkyTg24, answers a question on the ‘Sangiuliano case’ and the posts of Maria Rosaria Boccia.

“With grace Carlo Nordio throws the stone and starts the ‘Sangiuliano dump'”. This is what the leader of the Avs group in the Chamber Luana Zanella says, commenting on the words reported by the agencies of the Minister of Justice. “Gennaro Sangiuliano – continues Zanella – should step aside, closing this ugly story. There are no other cases, in our memory, of events in which the words of a prime minister and a minister in office are followed by effective denials by a private citizen informed of the facts as Maria Rosaria Boccia appears to be”.

Justice: Nordio, career separation? I don’t fear referendum – The progress of the reform, which also includes the separation of magistrates’ careers, “depends on the parliamentary process, which is beyond our control.” This was stated by the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, to the microphones of SkyTg24. “Since it is a constitutional reform,” explained the Minister of Justice, “it is possible, I would say certainly, that in the event of approval we would go to a referendum, but all things considered I would not be afraid of it at all, paradoxically I would like to go as soon as possible because these are important questions of democracy and I would like citizens to express their opinion on this.”