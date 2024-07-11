Nordio show in masseria da Vespa. From Churchill to the habits of the mafia

The Minister of Justice North goes to celebrate the approval of the law that abolishes abuse of office in a farmhouse in Puglia by Bruno Wasp. And while he is at the table he lets himself go to a real show. “Of wine during this debate – says Nordio – we have used and abusedthis could constitute a good alibi for any nonsense I might say“. The Keeper of the Seals himself clarifies the blood alcohol level at the moment as soon as he takes the microphone: Be careful though, – reports Il Fatto – because this is not a vulgar drinking spree: “After all – assures Nordio – one of my myths is ChurchillThat he drank and smoked“. In the thirteen-minute video – published for the first time by the Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno – the minister repeats it three times, like a filler, the last of which sounds like a corner save after a few too many free words: “We are all interceptable It is probably intercepted!”. Vespa tries to intervene, the Minister of the Interior Plant doses – not in frame – probably whitening.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Nordio’s speech…

AND North he continues: “I have the Minister of the Interior here in front of me… well, we’re having dinner! I was a public prosecutor for 40 years…”. Nordio then returns on the abolition of abuse of office: “A evanescent crime which only serves to intimidate public administrators. And after having ruined the lives of these poor people, the notice of investigation becomes a political instrument to eliminate opponents that cannot be eliminated through electoral competition”. Then the closure on the mafia bosses. “You – concludes Nordio – do you really believe that the big mafioso is talking on the cell phone? But no, the real criminal uses satellite communication systems very difficult to intercept, a real mafioso It starts from the assumption of being intercepted“.