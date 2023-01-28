Justice, Nordio: “The reforms will take place in harmony by listening to all voices”

“The reforms that we propose will be made through a conjugation eaassimilation of energies with judiciaryacademy ee advocacy. But these reforms, which I am sure will take place in harmony listening to all these voices, they will still have a non-negotiable element which is the autonomy and independence of the judiciary“.

The Minister of Justice, Charles Nordiospeaking at the inauguration ceremony of thejudicial year at the Court of Appeal of Venicereturns cautiously to the independence of robes, debunking the latest political controversies. “I have heard insinuations these days, that even that would be my intention in one tomorrow reform to submit the prosecutor to the executivelet alone if I could even imagine it after having exercised the function of prosecutor for 40 years “, assured the Minister of Justice.

Justice, Nordio: “Towards the presentation of the project for the peripheral offices”

“One of the main activities that we have started is precisely what is called justice and proximity information, which will culminate with the presentation on Monday, in the presence of the President of the Republic, of an important project that will allow 7,000 peripheral offices to build a link between citizens and various administrations including justice”, announced Nordio. “Next Monday in the Justice Commission Minister Nordio will answer our question time on Alfredo’s case Cospito, the anarchist detained under the 41 bis regime, dying for his non-violent protest. We ask for the revocation of 41/bis, like many social and cultural forces in the country“, he announced Devis Dorileader of the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra in the Chamber.

