Palamara Case, the Two-Speed ​​Investigation. Nordio Reveals Everything

A statement by the Minister of Justice Carlo North has made a sensational success reopen the Palamara caserelating to the power of the currents within the Superior Council of the Judiciary. The words of the Keeper of the Seals sound like a authoritative confirmation (to the highest degree, one might say) of what the former president of the National Association of Magistrates, ignominiously expelled from the judiciary, has been denouncing for years: the thesis – according to what Il Giornale has learned – of a double speed investigationinflexible with him and his allies (i.e. the centre and right-wing currents in the CSM), mild and almost blind to the dominant power within the judicial apparatus, the progressive currents of Area and Democratic Judiciary.

In the Palamara case, Nordio told Il Corriere della Sera, “there are wiretaps that have been kept confidential While others have been left to filter through“. Consequently, “the Palamara system has never been revealed in all its complexity and extent.” “The Trojan programming list was then manipulated by a (clumsy) human handwho tried to reconstruct the programming in some way (making a series of mistakes)”: this is the key passage – continues Il Giornale – of the request that on 18 October the court of Naples will have to examine to decide whether to order new investigations on the scandal of the missing wiretaps.

This is a investigation that has been going on for over three years under the radarand which moves exactly on the theme raised yesterday by Minister Carlo Nordio: the disappeared from the “Palamara case” files of a part of the wiretaps. This disappearance, Palamara has always said, has allowed the investigations of the prosecutor’s office to be directed Perugia in one direction only, “saving” the left-wing currents from scandal.