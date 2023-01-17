Matteo Messina Denaro arrested, Nordio: “A bloody season ends: it’s the end of a new beginning”

Yesterday’s was “one very beautiful day for the Italian justice, a special thanks goes to the Ros which they very competently caught Matthew Messina Money”, but we are faced only with the “end of a new beginning”, surely “an account has been settled for the victims of the massacres of the 90s”, but the challenge before us is “big” and all uphill. Thus the Minister of Justice, Charles Nordio, to the microphones of Radio 24 commented on the news of the capture of the super mafia boss Matthew Messina Moneywhich took place yesterday in Palermo.

Arrest Matteo Messina Denaro, Nordio: “We will guarantee the eradication of the sentence and the right to treatment”

An important “hit” to the mafia made possible also thanks to the discovery of the cancer which forced the former boss to use the public health system. Disease that has already opened the debate regarding treatment of prisoners of 41 bis. In this regard, the minister Nordius he specified: “Of course a minimum sense of humanityof a Christian sense, in addition to what the constitution teaches, requires you to take care of people even if I am – even if they are sickeven if they are fugitives. We are able to guarantee the security of the extirpation of the sentence on the one hand and the right to treatment on the other. I say it as a minister and as a former magistrate the Italian Constitution that the two things can go hand in hand “. This will only partially affect where the former boss is held. “Of course there are places, even if there aren’t many. It will be the decision of the competent authorities, not just the ministry. The defendant is on trial in other prosecutions: we guarantee the right to health and safety of detention”, emphasized Nordio.

Space then for investigations. On the years on the run, on the justice that “comes after 30 years”, Nordio kept specifying that “the how the fugitive was arrested is covered by secrecyunder the jurisdiction of the judicial authority. Mori was certainly instrumental in the capture. However, the mafia must be remembered that it is not what you see in the movies, but a cultural problem”.

For the future, “you have to combine two elements: technology – this is why the eavesdropping– on the other the Falcone method. Monitor i money movementsas well as the control of people, they cannot be interrupted. Stops like these don’t happen by fluke. It is wrong to think that there isn’t a lot of work behind it. From technology to the strict control of people, up to the Copernican cultural revolution”, remarked Nordio.

Arrest Matteo Messina Denaro, Nordio: “Interceptions? Key method for finding evidence. Avoiding abuse for minor crimes”

Finally, the last step up eavesdropping and government. “I was the first to congratulate my colleagues on the work done. Some newspapers are not resigned to the fact that this operation was done by a centre-right governmentto which he cashed a extraordinary success. While on wiretapping there is none so deaf as those who do not want to hear”, declared the Minister of Justice.

The reason? “Interceptions are indispensable tools for the fight against the mafiathe key method for finding evidence, to understand the movements of people suspected of very serious acts. For example, in this case it was understood thanks to the relatives intercepted the existence of a disease very serious, from which it was traced back to a place of care”. So the interceptions remain “one indispensable tool for terrorism and the mafia”. “What it must be changedremarked Nordio, is thereabuse that is done for minor crimes. It’s one thing to use wiretapping to fight the mafia, it’s another to have people who haven’t even been investigated end up in the newspapers”.

Now there is a lot of work to do. If on the one hand we have paid the bill for the victims of the massacres, on the other “we must adapt to the new elements of society, the mafia he also knows how to enter fields closer to the economic world, such as Pnrr” concluded Nordio.

