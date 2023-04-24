“If it were for me April 25, or in any case a date close to it, it should become not only a national holiday but a European holiday, because the Resistance was not an exclusively Italian phenomenon, on the contrary it began in France in 1940 with a group that between the other was a conservative nationalist”: underlined the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, guest of ‘Che tempo che fa’ on Raitre.

“Then there was a Dutch Resistance, a Danish Resistance – recalled the Keeper of the Seals – a Russian Resistance and obviously also a German Resistance with the White Rose. I would make it a European celebration, because the defeat of Nazi-fascism is an element that should unify democracies”. As a first political gesture after his appointment as minister, he went to Mont Valérien in Paris, “which is a bit like the Fosse Ardeatine in Rome”, where there is the monument to the partisans shot by the Nazis.

“I was the first in the history of Italy to go to this sacred place of the French – reiterated Nordio – and in the golden book of signatures my signature was next to Macron’s, because it was the first time that an Italian went there, so you can imagine what my feeling of deference and devotion is towards those who fought against Nazi-fascism. In conclusion, it must be a unifying party and I would feel uncomfortable if someone denied this conception”.