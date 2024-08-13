Nordio reopens the Palamara case: “There are confidential wiretaps…”

The Minister of Justice North announces that he will not take any steps back. “I will go to Mattarella to explain to him my plan on precautionary custody”. Although sources at the Quirinale have made it known that the President of the Republic remained taken aback by the request of an urgent meeting, considered “unusual” and the Prime Minister reiterated that “discussions are held in the Council of Ministers”, Nordio insists with his strategy. “We have some projects – explains the Keeper of the Seals to Il Corriere della Sera – that we want to illustrate to the Head of State. It would be disrespectful to anticipate them here. But if we put together the possibility for the drug addicts to go to other facilities, with that of having foreign prisoners return to their country, on which we are working night and day, together with the Farnesina, we can get to 15-20 thousand fewer prisoners. Here is the solved overcrowding“.

Nordio also faces the theme of the abolition of abuse of office. “We do not fear infringement procedures by the EU because we are not outside the rules at all. The EU – Nordio continues to Il Corriere – says “may” (it is possible) not “must” (it is necessary) to have that crime. We have already made this clear. So much so that the recommendations received from Brussels they didn’t mention it and the president Mattarella he signed it without any comments. If Palamara will he make use of it? The Palamara system is not never been revealed in all its complexity and extension, also because both the CSM and the judiciary they did not listen to the dozens of witnessesretired or still serving magistrates, that Palamara had indicated. On these there are wiretaps that have been held reservedwhile others have been left to filter through. If Dr. Palamara now intends to take new initiatives, the decision is up to him.”