Justice, Nordio: “Notice before arrest? Gesture of civility”

The Minister of Justice Nordius does not back down a step on his statements regarding the evaders and continues to strongly support his reform which also affects the telephone tapping And the interrogation and the notice before arrest. Nordio’s finger is mainly pointed at his fellow magistrates. “There is a way and a way to disagree with the bills and the content of the sentences. In the case of this reform – says Nordio to Corriere della Sera – there have been very strong terms used even before the text was known, as well as at other times some politicians have commented on certain sentences such as subversive. I would like everyone to tone down. Evasion? Our tax system that’s it gone mad that even the entrepreneur more honest who pays all taxes is always exposed to investigation. It is this system that favors evaders, not someone like me who denounces it. Escape is fought with one regulatory simplification and a more certain and loyal relationship between the State and the tax payer. And this is the meaning of the reform illustrated by Deputy Minister Leo”.

Read also: Justice, the Antimafia against Nordio: “There are no useless interceptions”

Read also: Minister Nordio and the loafers without socks at the official event. Controversy

Nordius also returns to the discussed topic of interrogation before arrest and also announces new rules. “To us – continues Nordio al Corriere – it looks like a principle of civilization and rationality. Of course, the entire preventive detention system will have to be remodulated, but this will happen when we implement a liberal code like the one that Giuliano Vassalsa highly decorated hero of the Resistance and a great jurist, had wanted, and which instead was distorted from the very first moment”. eavesdropping to limit. “Article 15 of the Constitution – explains the Minister of Justice – is peremptory on secrecy of communications, which exceptionally can be limited by a reasoned provision of the judge. What is left out is gossip, and it is an outrage against the Constitution itself. It amazes me that so many who call her the most beautiful in the world forget this principle. Secrecy is the other side of freedom, the vote is secret precisely because it must be free”. Finally the admission up Berlusconi: “Real, made ad personam laws“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

