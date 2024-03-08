Nordio doesn't go to Leopolda from Renzi

The announced intervention of the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio at Leopoldascheduled immediately after Matteo Renzi's on the subject of the dossier, will not take place because the minister has canceled his participation in the Renzian event. Maria Elena Boschi of Italia Viva explains it.



Nordio doesn't go to Leopolda. Boschi: “Obvious political pressure”

“At 10 this morning – says representative Iv – Minister Nordio personally confirmed to me his participation in the Leopolda. It is obvious that the minister was under political pressure to cancel. It's especially disappointing because this Leopolda – perhaps the most participatory ever – would have welcomed him with pleasure. And refusing a civil confrontation is not Nordio's style. It's a shame”, underlines Boschi.

Iv: Renzi, 'no to Nordio intervention? A sign that Leopolda is scary'

“We're sorry that Minister Nordio confirmed the appointment this morning at 10.02am and then someone told him: 'No, you don't go to Leopolda'. We're sorry for Nordio, he missed an opportunity. When Nordio invited me to Atreju I gladly went. It's a sign that Leopolda evidently continues to be scary.” The leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi, said this today in Florence, interviewed by RaiNews 24 on the sidelines of the work of the second day of the Leopolda. Asked who he thinks told Nordio not to participate, Renzi replied: “You should ask him.”