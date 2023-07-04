Rome – Interceptions of Autostrade managers after the collapse of the Morandi bridge. “….”. Darken.

The images and audio of the torture in the chambers of the Verona police station: they would never have been broadcast.

Liana Milella of Repubblica talks about “total blackout on judicial news”, guest of National Council of the National Federation of the Italian Press, Fnsiunderway in Rome. The assembled journalists opened the assembly with a flash mob against the Nordio bill and the crackdown on interceptions. In a short video, some examples of news that can no longer be read have been shown with the squeeze desired by the Meloni government. Including, in fact, insights into cases such as that of Ponte Morandi and torture in the Verona police headquarters.

«The gag on information would jeopardize the citizens’ right to be informed. With silence on news of significant public interest, darkness would fall on democracy», the report of the union of journalists contained in the video that was projected before the start of the works.