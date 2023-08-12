Total clash between Nordio and the anti-Renzi prosecutors

THEThe Ministry of Justice initiates disciplinary proceedings against the Florence prosecutors Luca Turco and Antonio Nastasi. Il Giornale and Libero reported it today, according to which the two magistrates “are accused of «serious violation of the law determined by grave and inexcusable ignorance». Turco must also answer for «habitually or seriously incorrect behavior towards the parties and their defenders» “.

As Il Giornale explains, “Justice Minister Carlo Nordio asks – with a move that puts him on a head-on collision course with the National Association of Magistrates – that Turco and Nastasi be put under disciplinary proceedings. For Nordio, the impeachment of your Florentine robes is made inevitable by the outcome of the inspection that the minister himself ordered last December, sending his investigators to the Florence prosecutor’s office as the main suspect in Turco and Nastasi had been asking for a long time: Matteo Renzi, former Prime Minister, under investigation in Florence for illegal financing together with his friends Matteo Carrai and Enzo Manes”.

On the management by the Florentine prosecutor of the Open investigation, Renzi has long been engaged in a furious confrontation with the investigators “whom he accuses of having raged against him for political and ideological reasons, inventing an investigation into nothing and repeatedly violating the rules” . In particular on Renzi’s bank statement. Nordio’s move therefore seems to support the former premier’s vision.

