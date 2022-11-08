Government, Nordio and the key role for the anti-Berlusconi magistrate

In the new government Melonsdefined the offices of ministers and gods undersecretaries, now the heads of the dicasteries are grappling with the composition of their staff. From the Justice – reads the newspaper – one arrives appointment destined to do discuss. Minister Carlo Nordioin fact, he chose Antonello as his right arm Wallsformer member of the Cassation. This is the great accuser of Silvio Berlusconi in the TV rights trial. later, he had been a simple deputy prosecutor in the Cassation promoted to general Attorney From Rome. A place of almost boundless prestige and power (all the wiretapping of the secret services) which Mura seemed destined to occupy until retirement which awaits him in November of 2024.

Instead – continues the newspaper – now it comes the surprise announcement: the new Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio has decided to bring Mura to his side, putting him in head of the office crucial part of the ministry of via Arenula. Mura will be the head of the office legislative, the machine that gives concrete form to the measures decided by the government. The high legal profile of the character is beyond question. And it is equally clear that Mura is in no way suspected of being a “red toga”, having always played in the conservative current of Independent Judiciary (and this may have prevented him from being appointed Attorney General of the Cassation). But it is inevitable that the role played in the process to the leader of Come on Italy come back to shine on your resume now that you land in a key place of a government that stands thanks to the support of his former defendant Berlusconi.

Subscribe to the newsletter

